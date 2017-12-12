 Bend man arrested after leading police on wild chase through Bend

A 30-year-old Bend man who was seen with his leg bleeding in the Old Mill District was eventually taken into custody after being taken to St. Charles in Bend and stealing a van. According to Bend Police, Christopher Van Wambeke Ward was found with a self-inflicted wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital, but ran out of the emergency room and stole a van. He then led officers on a chase through Bend that damaged several vehicles. He was eventually arrested in an area along Reed Market road on 10 charges including attempted assault on a police officer.