 Stovepipe fire in Tollgate does 20 thousand dollars damage

A fire in Tollgate did 20 thousand dollars damage to a home early yesterday morning. Firefighters from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department were called to the house around 3;30 in the morning. When they arrived, they found flames coming from the roof. The fire had started in the pipe coming from the woodstove. Crews from Black Butte Ranch and Cloverdale assisted in getting the fire out. No one was injured. The Red Cross assisted the occupants.