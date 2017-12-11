 3 arrested in Redmond involving stolen vehicle

3 Redmond residents were arrested yesterday afternoon in an incident surrounding a stolen vehicle out of Gresham. According to the Redmond Police, 46-year-old Dean Morkert attempted to avoid a traffic stop, by speeding off and trying to hide the vehicle in an alley. Morkert was seen leaving the vehicle as was 48-year-old Amber Higbee. Higbee was advised there was a person that had gone into her house. She requested the home be searched by law enforcement. Several officers along with K-9 Ezel responded to the home on North Canal Boulevard. Eventually, both Morkert and 25-year-old Garret Leeper came out and were arrested. Higbee was cited and released.