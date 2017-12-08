 State Attorney Generals Office involved with Mills investigation

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced yesterday that Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office was leading the investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills. Mills was placed on paid administrative leave last Sunday. There has been no word on why Mills is under investigation. In a statement, District Attorney Hummel said he would wait for the state to finish their investigation before he would decide whether or not to initiate criminal charges against Mills. No word on how long the investigation may take.