 Liquid oxygen spill closes highway for 8 hours

Highway 126 between Powell Butte and Prineville was closed for several hours yesterday following 2 accidents on that portion of the road due to freezing fog and icy conditions. One of the accidents involved a medical supply van that was carrying liquid oxygen. A hazmat team from Salem was brought in to clean up what had been spilled onto the asphalt. The road was closed for 8 hours with a detour put into place. 2 people were injured in one of the accidents and taken to the hospital.