 2 Prineville women arrested on drug charges

2 Prineville women were booked into the Crook County Jail following an investigation by Prineville Police surrounding a series of burglaries and thefts in Prineville over the past few weeks. 28-year-old Ashley Luna and 36-year-old Sheila Morrissette were both arrested on drug charges and Luna for theft by receiving. The items that were found at the home on Lynn Boulevard are being identified to be returned to the victims that had their property stolen from them.