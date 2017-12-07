 Former Deschutes County Jail contract worker arraigned on sexual misconduct charges with inmate

A 43-year-old woman who had been a contract employee working in the Deschutes County Jail kitchen was arraigned yesterday in court on 3 counts including 1st and 2nd-degree custodial sexual misconduct. April Hoisington-Kite had worked in the kitchen under contract with Aramark Corporation for about 4 months. During that time, she was having a relationship with an inmate, 39-year-old Stephen Rechner of Bend. She will be back in court December 28th. There have also been changes made in the jail kitchen to areas that inmates can access.