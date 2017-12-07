 City charter review goes before Bend City Council

The Bend City Council last night heard a presentation by the city’s charter review committee on proposed changes they believe would be positive in how the council members and mayor are elected. The committee has recommended that the mayor be an elected position and that he or she serves a 4-year term and the city is split into 4 wards with one council member elected from each ward. The 2 other council members would be at large positions. The pay for the mayor and council would also be taken out of the charter and put into an ordinance. The council will discuss this at their next meeting. They must make a decision by early January to get the changes before the voters in the May election.