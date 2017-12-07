 Bend man dies in 2 car collision on Highway 97

A 56-year-old Bend man died yesterday when the truck he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle hitting a tree. According to the Oregon State Police 55-year-old, Shannon Rogers of Goldendale Washington was northbound on Highway 97 near the Cottonwood exchange into Sunriver when he hit the back of a truck driven by Brian Harris sending the Harris vehicle off the road and into a tree. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Rogers was taken to St. Charles in Bend. Alcohol and speed are being looked at as possible contributing factors in the accident which remains under investigation.