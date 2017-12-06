 Redmond realtor to run for Oregon House District 53 position

A 40-year-old Redmond realtor and member of the Redmond Planning Commission has filed to run for Oregon House District 53. Jack Zika made the announcement after Gene Whisnant of Sunriver said he would not run for another term. Zika said he is frustrated with state government’s lack of response to the needs of Central Oregon. School funding, affordable housing, runaway government spending and correcting state land use laws are some of the issues he would work to resolve.