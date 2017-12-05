 Names released of 2 Central Oregonians who died Sunday in 2 separate accidents

The 2 Central Oregonians who died over the weekend have been identified. In one accident east of Government Camp on Highway 26, Sunday 9-year-old Drake Hahn of Redmond was pronounced dead at the scene with several others injured. In the 2nd crash near Chemult on Highway 97, 64-year-old Roy Smith of Bend died when he hit a semi-truck head-on. Snow and ice on the roads were contributing factors to both accidents.