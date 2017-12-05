 District 53 Representative Gene Whisnant will not run again for his house seat

District 53 Representative Gene Whisnant from Sunriver has announced he will not seek another term in Office. Whisnant has been in office since 2003 replacing Ben Westlund who took a seat in the Oregon Senate that was vacated when Bev Clarno went to work in the Bush administration. Whisnant joins District 54 Representative Knute Buehler and District 59 Representative John Huffman as local legislators who will not continue on in the house.