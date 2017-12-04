 Crook County woman to be arraigned today on murder charges

A Crook County woman will be arraigned today for the shooting of her boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day at their home in Juniper Acres. 53-year-old Tina Hill was arrested over the weekend and charged with the murder of Dennis Stewart. She was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on 125 thousand dollars bail. Hill was also charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering and felon in possession of a firearm. Hill had been in trouble several times before surrounding her relationship with Stewart as she was charged with attempted murder in June of 2016.