 3 teens arrested for assault in Redmond

3 teens were arrested yesterday following an assault at Hope Playground in Redmond Saturday. According to Redmond Police, a 15-year-old teen from Bend along with 18-year-old Isiah Laak and 18-year-old Noah Huber both of Redmond attacked 4 teens who were playing at the park with brass knuckles and box cutters. 1 teen was cut and taken to St. Charles in Redmond. Surveillance video from the park led to the arrest of the 3 teens. Both Huber and Laak are being held without bail on warrants. The 15-year-old was charged with 3 counts including unlawful possession of a weapon.