The U.S. Census Bureau has released the poverty rate for every state in the nation and every county in the U.S. Oregon has a poverty rate of 13-point 4 percent, which is below the national average of 14 percent. Deschutes County’s rate sits at 10-point six percent, while Jefferson and Crook County are at 17-point 3 and 14-point 2 percent respectively. In all, over 26 thousand people in Central Oregon live below the poverty line.