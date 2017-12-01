 Madras man wanted on attempted murder charges taken into custody

A Madras man was in court yesterday surrounding his involvement with drug trafficking, attempted murder, and kidnapping. 47-year-old Omar Benitez was arrested on Wednesday at a home in NW Madras with the help of the Oregon State Police SWAT Team, federal marshals, and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team. Benitez had 4 warrants out for his arrest involving events that dated back to 2016. Found at the home were commercial amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and 14 guns. Also taken into custody was 25-year-old Ruby Pacheco. She was arrested for hindering his arrest. Both were lodged in the Jefferson County Jail. Benitez will be back in court next Tuesday.