A pair of power outages yesterday one in Redmond and one in Bend. The Redmond outage affected 5 thousand Central Electric Cooperative customers around midday when a goose hit a transmission line west of Redmond. The power was out for about an hour. Then around 3 pm 140 Pacific Power customers in downtown Bend were without power for about 3 hours when a squirrel or some other animal got into a lightning arrestor on a power line.