 La Pine Schools locked down for a brief time

The La Pine High School, Middle School, and Elementary School were all put on lockdown yesterday afternoon as a man believed to have a firearm was chasing a woman in the vicinity of the schools. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the man described as in his 60’s with short gray hair, heavy build, and about 5 feet 8 inches tall, chased the woman into the La Pine Health Based Clinic on Couch Road attempting to grab her. She called 911 and the schools were locked down for about 15 minutes. Deputies continue to investigate.