 Fire destroys motorhome in Redmond

A motorhome being used as a residence in Redmond was destroyed late last night. According to Redmond Fire, they received a call after 11 pm of a structure on fire on SE Jackson Street. When they arrived, the motorhome was fully engulfed and threatening a nearby shed and a garage on a neighbor’s property. They were able to knock the fire down quickly and keep it from spreading. No one was injured. The estimated loss of the motorhome and its contents was put at 25 thousand dollars. The cause of the fire is under investigation.