 2 people arrested in November for passing fake 50 dollar bills

2 people have been arrested for passing counterfeit 50-dollar bills at various businesses in the Bend area. According to Bend Police, the 2 were operating separately from each other. Taken into custody were 24-year-old Travis Nelson of Bend and 23-year-old Logan Lundgren of Mukilteo Washington. Nelson was also found to be in possession of a stolen gun. Both Nelson and Lundgren are in the Deschutes County jail at this time.