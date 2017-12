A 45-year-old Bend man wanted for domestic assault was taken into custody yesterday in the parking lot of the Mt. Bachelor Motel on Division. According to Bend Police, Ryan Atkins assaulted a 43-year-old Redmond woman last Friday at a home on NE 12th Street in Bend. He then fled the scene. Atkins was charged with 5 counts including 4th-degree assault and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.