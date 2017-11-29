Cause of Lariat Lane garage fire east of Bend still unknown
A detached garage fire on Lariat Lane in the Cimarron City subdivision east of Bend started near a workspace in the garage burning very intensely which has led the investigator to not being able to determine the exact cause of the fire at this time. The fire started last Saturday and did 245 thousand dollars’ worth of damage to the garage and its contents. The garage was filled with plastic containers and bins that contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
