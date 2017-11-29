 Bend Charter Review Committee finishes work

The City of Bend Charter Review Committee has finished its work and will make its presentation to the Bend City Council at their meeting on the 6th of December. The committee split the city into 4 wards representing North, South, East, and West with one council member to represent each ward, 2 at-large candidates and an elected mayor that would serve a 4-year term. The committee also wants to see a separate group formed to review the pay for the mayor and council members. If approved by the city council, the charter changes would go to the voters in May.