 Small business loans available for those businesses affected by Milli and Nash fires

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering small businesses economically impacted by the Milli and Nash fires this past summer low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital. The loans are being made to businesses in 11 counties including Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson. The loans are based on the financial impact of the disaster and not on property damage. They can be used to help pay for the fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable or other bills deemed unpayable due to the fires. You have until next August to apply for the loan. For more information call 383-7290 or go online to www.disasterloan.sbs.gov/ela.