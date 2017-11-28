 SE Sewer Interceptor Project in Bend about 6 weeks from being completed

Work on the SE Sewer Interceptor Project in Bend is about a month and a half from being completed weather permitting with the last part of the job taking place on Neff from Medical Center Drive to Purcell. The westbound lane is closed to put the piping in the ground and detours are in place. The eastbound lane remains open. Night work at the intersection of Neff and Purcell will begin on December 3rd. The project which will be completed in early 2018, has been underway since 2010.