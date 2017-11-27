 Man shot and killed in Juniper Acres subdivision identified

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed Thanksgiving Day in a homicide in the Juniper Acres subdivision 25 miles south of Prineville and 25 miles east of Bend. The person who died was 51-year-old Dennis Stewart. According to the sheriff’s office, a person of interest has been interviewed surrounding Stewart’s death, although no arrests have been made or charges filed. The investigation into Stewart’s death is continuing.

