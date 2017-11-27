 Garage fire east of Bend does 245 thousand dollars damage

Garage fire east of Bend does 245 thousand dollars damage

 In Local News
0
0

A fire east of Bend in the Cimarron City subdivision did 245 thousand dollars damage to a detached garage and its contents. According to Bend Fire, the call came into dispatch around 3 pm Saturday of a fire at a home on Lariat Lane. When firefighters arrived the garage near the home was fully engulfed. 16 firefighters along with 3 engines and a water tender worked to put the fire out. Inside the garage were restored antique motorcycles, firearms and a coin collection that were all destroyed. No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Recent Posts
59 year old man sentenced on sex abuse chargesLocal News
76 year old Bend man found safe in his home asleepLocal News