 Garage fire east of Bend does 245 thousand dollars damage

A fire east of Bend in the Cimarron City subdivision did 245 thousand dollars damage to a detached garage and its contents. According to Bend Fire, the call came into dispatch around 3 pm Saturday of a fire at a home on Lariat Lane. When firefighters arrived the garage near the home was fully engulfed. 16 firefighters along with 3 engines and a water tender worked to put the fire out. Inside the garage were restored antique motorcycles, firearms and a coin collection that were all destroyed. No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.