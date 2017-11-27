 76 year old Bend man found safe in his home asleep

A 76-year-old Bend man with dementia who had been missing Saturday was found safe later in the evening. According to Bend Police Gerald Beard had walked away from his home near Romaine Village Way and Ridge Drive around 8;45 in the evening. Beard was not dressed to be outdoors wearing only a t-shirt and jeans. Both Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search. Beard was eventually found just after 11 pm in a hidden part of his home asleep.