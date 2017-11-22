 Prineville woman arrested in stabbing incident

A Prineville area woman was charged with domestic violence after stabbing her boyfriend 7 times. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Larissa Rollins and roommate 42-year-old Joel Brown had been in an argument which was diffused by her boyfriend 51-year-old Michael Cross. Following that, Cross went into the kitchen with Rollins, proceeded to get into another disagreement and was stabbed by Rollins 7 times. Cross was taken to the hospital and treated. Rollins was arrested and arraigned yesterday with a court date set for November 24th.