 Name of cyclist who dies in Bend released

The name of the cyclist who died Monday in Bend in a collision with a Fed-Ex tractor-trailer vehicle has been released. According to Bend City Police, 31-year-old Jonathan Adams of Bend was dead at the scene of the accident at Olney and Wall Street. Investigators found that the Fed Ex Driver, 51-year-old Trenton Sage of Terrebonne was northbound on Wall and was turning right onto Olney when the accident occurred. Who was at fault in the accident continues to be looked at by police.