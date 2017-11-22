 59 year old man sentenced on sex abuse charges

A 59-year-old convicted sex offender will receive 15 years in prison and be under lifetime supervised release for sexually abusing children on both the Warm Springs and Yakama Indian Reservations. Ernest Selam pleaded guilty to the charges in June and was sentenced in federal court in Portland. The charges date back to 2003 where he was abusing minors on the Warm Springs Reservation. He was arrested in Washington after another child told authorities they were being molested. Previous sex abuse crimes against Selam date back to the early 1990’s.