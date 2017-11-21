 Bonham named as District 59 Representative

County commissioners from Deschutes, Jefferson, Wheeler and Wasco Counties met yesterday to pick the person to replace John Huffman as the District 59 Representative for Oregon. 3 candidates were vying for the post with The Dalles businessman Daniel Bonham being picked. Huffman resigned his position to accept a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bonham was picked over Mae Huston of Culver and Bob Perry of Redmond. Bonham will fill out the remainder of Huffman’s term and then run for re-election next year.