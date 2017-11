The body of 61-year-old Gary Humbard of La Pine has been found near Davis Lake. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a group of hunters found the body partially buried in snow. No foul play is suspected. Humbard was reported missing on September 10th and his vehicle was found on September 16th near Davis Lake. His body was found about three-quarters of a mile from where his vehicle was 1st located.