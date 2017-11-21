 1 dead in a bike/vehicle accident in NW Bend

A person on a bike died yesterday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. According to Bend City Police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Wall and Portland Avenue around 11; 20 am. The cyclist was dead at the scene of the accident. The intersection was taped off until early afternoon to allow officers to reconstruct what happened. The wet streets were believed to have played a role in the fatality. The names of those involved have not been released as the investigation is continuing.