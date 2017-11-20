 Wind, rain and warmer temperatures to close Mt. Bachelor part of this week

Strong winds, warmer temperatures, and heavy rains have caused some early morning problems. The winds have been blowing through the night and into this morning and while no power outages have been reported, a small fire near the foot of Pilot Butte grew to about a half-acre in size driven by the wind. Bend Firefighters were on the fire for nearly 2 hours this morning before getting it out. The wind, rain and warmer temperatures have also put the damper on skiing activities for Mt. Bachelor this week, which will be closed Tuesday through Thanksgiving.