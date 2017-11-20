 December 1st hearing for man charged with setting 3 fires in late August in Central Oregon

A 37-year-old Utah man will have a plea hearing December 1st in Deschutes County, for allegedly setting 3 small wildfires along Highway 97 south of Bend. Christopher Wilson of Salt Lake City was charged with setting the fires August 29th with 2 of those along Highway 97 and one east of La Pine. The largest fire grew to about 2 acres. He was arrested near the Idaho border September 3rd in a stolen rental car out of Malheur County. He will face the stolen vehicle charges in Vale before coming back to Bend for his hearing.