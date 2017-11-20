 2 people arrested, butane honey oil lab found in Crooked River Ranch

2 people have been arrested at Crooked River Ranch during drug raids in neighboring homes. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, the raids took place at homes on SW Buckskin Lane. When officers entered the 1st home they found 41-year-old Justin Hamilton along with some heroin and methamphetamine. A search of another home on the property found a butane honey oil lab along with about 100 pounds of marijuana. As this was taking place, 30-year-old Brandon Darrow of Redmond arrived at the home and was arrested for frequenting a location where drugs were used. Hamilton was lodged in Jefferson County jail on various charges.