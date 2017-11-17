 Prineville man arrested on luring charges

A 31-year-old Prineville man has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempting to lure a minor and 2 counts of online sexual corruption of a child. Patrick Adams was lodged in the Crook County Jail after a month-long investigation. According to Prineville Police Adams was sending explicit photos to juvenile girls attempting to lure them via social media. Adams has a history of other sex abuse arrests dating back to 2004. He may have had contact with several young girls. Anyone who may have had contact with Adams is asked to call 447-4168 or message the Prineville Police on their Facebook page.