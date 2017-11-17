 COCC coat thief arrested

A 51-year-old Bend man has been arrested for stealing women’s jackets from the Central Oregon Community College library. According to Bend Police, Mark Mahoney would steal the jackets and then use them for sexual gratification. The thefts of the jackets had been taking place since 2015 with the latest incident on November 7th. 10 jackets were recovered. Mahoney was charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree theft and 2 counts of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. He will be back in court on Monday.