 Redmond Fire displaces family

A fire yesterday afternoon in Redmond on NW 7th street destroyed a home, displacing a family. The fire was called in around 5pm. As firefighters arrived the fire had extended itself from the porch into a window and the attic. Crews knocked that part of the fire down then went inside to put the fire out in a bedroom and the attic space. No one was injured. Total damage to the home has not been determined. The fire started from an improperly discarded cigarette butt.