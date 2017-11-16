 Central Oregon population fastest growing in the state

The Portland State University Population Research Center has released numbers on the growth of Central Oregon as of July and to no one’s surprise, we are the fastest growing area in the state. Numbers released by the center show that Deschutes and Crook Counties are the number 1 and 2 fastest growing counties in Oregon with Deschutes County growing by 3-point 6 percent and Crook County seeing an increase of 2-point 4 percent. Jefferson County was up 1-point 8 percent, which was above the state average. The total population of the tri-county area is now over 228 thousand. The fastest growing city in Central Oregon was Sisters.