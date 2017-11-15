Supporters of OSU-Cascades Campus travel to Salem to ask legislators for money
A group of supporters from Central Oregon for the OSU Cascades Campus traveled to Salem yesterday to make their pitch before the Oregon Senate Interim Committee on Education for an additional 39 million dollars in funding for the college. The group said the need exists and the funding will help to meet a growing population in Central Oregon. A decision on funding could be made in the legislative session next year.
