 New elementary school coming to the north end of Bend in 2019

The Bend-La Pine School Board announced at their meeting yesterday afternoon they will build a new elementary school at the north end of Bend at the intersection of O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road. The 33-million-dollar project will help address the needs of the district at the north end of the city. The property still needs to be purchased by the district. There is an agreement in principle to purchase the 10-12-acre site from the Brownrigg family. The school isn’t expected to open until the fall of 2019.