 Bend Charter Review Committee votes for 4 ward system to present to council

The Bend City Charter Review Committee voted 7-2 yesterday to bring before the city council a recommendation to divide the city into 4 wards of even population with one council member representing each part of the city and have two at-large council members along with an elected mayor. The wards are roughly divided into north, south, east and west, and would be reshaped every 10 years depending on U.S. Census numbers. The council will review the plan December 6th, with a decision on presenting it to the voters coming in late December or January.