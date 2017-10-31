 Sprinkler system slows down kitchen fire in downtown Bend restaurant

A cooking oil fire yesterday at a restaurant in Downtown Bend did about 30 thousand dollars damage to the contents of the building. According to Bend Fire, they received the call around 10 am and when they arrived smoke was coming from Mother’s Downtown Kitchen on Minnesota. A sprinkler system inside the building was able to keep the fire from becoming much worse. The cooking oil on the stove became a ball of fire, possibly from a few drops of water. No one was injured from the fire.