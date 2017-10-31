 More accolades for the city of Bend

The city of Bend continues to receive various notoriety and accolades from a number of publications and websites, the latest being Wallethub’s 2017 list of Best Small Cities in America. Bend ranked in the top 9 percent of the more than 12 hundred cities with populations between 25 thousand and 100 thousand that were evaluated. 33 Factors that were taken into consideration including livability, housing costs, school systems, crime, health, and quality of life.