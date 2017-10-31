 Deschutes County Commissioners vote 2-1 to sell landfill to OSU-Cascades

On a 2-1 vote yesterday, the Deschutes County Commissioners signed an agreement that allows OSU-Cascades to buy the old Demolition Landfill for 1 dollar. The 72-acre parcel is worth an estimated 25 million dollars, with the cleanup and infrastructure costs estimated to be nearly 49 million dollars. The added space, along with their current 10-acre property and the 46-acre pumice mine property would make for a 128-acre campus. Oregon State University President Ed Ray is expected to sign off on the deal next week. Commissioner Phil Henderson was the dissenting vote.