 Motorcyclist okay after motor cycle catches on fire on Highway 20

A motorcycle ran into the back of an SUV Saturday afternoon east of Sisters on Highway 20, and luckily no one was seriously injured. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Duncan Howitt of Gresham was on his motorcycle and ran into the back of 34-year-old Justin Yoakum of Sisters who had stopped to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The motorcycle caught on fire. Howitt was wearing a helmet, full leathers and suffered minor injuries. No one in the Yoakum vehicle was injured. The highway was closed for about 30 minutes.