 Deschutes County Commissioners to look at sale of Demolition Landfill property

At their meeting today, the Deschutes County Commissioners will consider signing an agreement that would allow OSU-Cascades to buy the old Demolition Landfill for 1 dollar. The 72-acre parcel is worth an estimated 25 million dollars, while the cleanup and infrastructure costs are estimated to be nearly 49 million dollars. The added space, along with the 46-acre pumice mine property would make for a 128-acre campus including the 10 acres the college currently has.

