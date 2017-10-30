 3 injured, 1 person arrested for DUI west of Redmond

An accident early Saturday morning sent 3 people to St. Charles in Redmond and saw one person arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Petera Michelle Schile of Redmond was driving west on Antler Avenue, Crossing Helmholtz Way when the vehicle went off the road hitting a tree. 1 of the passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. All were taken to St. Charles in Redmond with non-life-threatening injuries. Schile was cited for driving under the influence with more charges being possible following a review of the case by the District Attorney’s Office.